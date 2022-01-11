Keeping your pets safe in the cold

(WETM) – It’s the coldest day of the year so far, and if we’re feeling frigid, even though they have a little more fur than us, so are our pets.

So, how can you make sure you’re keeping your pet safe in these low temperatures? 18 News spoke with our local Petco. Here are the tips they suggest!

“Don’t leave your animal outside for like extended periods of time. Make sure you have pet safe salt for that ice so they don’t eat it. Make sure they have a jacket. You can get little booties to protect their paws from like frostbite or cold weather. Just make sure they have something cozy like if you’re leaving them outside make sure they have a hut or something they can shelter in,” says Christine Bennett from Petco.

Just remember a day like today is too cold for you to be outside for too long, so don’t forget the same goes for your pet! Stay safe and stay warm.