Lack of vaccine availability in rural communities

(WETM) — As coronavirus vaccines continue to be distributed, rural communities across the twin tiers are frustrated and feel like their voices are not being heard.

Many people who live in rural areas find themselves struggling to sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Local lawmakers are looking at different authorities as to why this distribution disparity is so serious.

Pennsylvania’s 68th District State Representative Clint Owlett says the Department of Health have made mistakes.

“They’re starting to look at that and how they can better serve rural communities,” said Owlett. “That needs to be imperative right now in trying to get this vaccine rolled out to everybody that wants it in the Commonwealth.”

New York’s 132nd District Assemblyman Phil Palmesano says Governor Andrew Cuomo is responsible.

“I think that the [Cuomo] administration tried to micromanage this roll out,” said Palmesano. “Instead of really letting our counties take the lead on this. All of our counties already had plans in place, trained for this, and prepared to do these types of vaccine rollouts for emergencies in situations like this.”

Representative Owlett says there needs to be equality across the board.

“People in those rural communities shouldn’t be left out, ” said Owlett. “So it’s population based, it’s actual community transmission, and it is contributing even as far as like what the morality rate is.”

Assemblyman Palmesano says he understands why people are upset.

“I can sympathize and understand the frustration and anger that’s out there on this, but we have to get our individuals vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Palmesano. “It’s going to take time obviously because supply has to come, but we have to work together.”

If you live in a rural area and are still trying to find out how you can get a vaccine. Representative Owlett recommends reaching out to your primary care physician. They should be able to guide you through the process.