Large house fire in West Elmira, onlookers cause traffic

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A large fire sparked at a home in West Elmira Thursday night where fire crews remain on the scene.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at 10 Summit Drive. The house is located at a dead end surrounded by trees.

Fire crews from multiple counties were called out to the scene. There was also a large group of onlookers descending upon the area. Emergency crews had to block off the road.

Fire officials have not yet said if anyone was inside the home or the cause of the fire. Everything is still active at this time.



