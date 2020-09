ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A truck believed to be connected to an attempted abduction was towed from the On The Way gas station in Elmira around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

The blue truck with Pennsylvania plates belonged to an older man who allegedly attempted to abduct a girl in Chemung, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At this time it's unknown if there have been any arrests or the status of the girl.



























This story is developing so follow 18 News for the latest updates.