CORNING, NY (WETM) – This is the last month for the Corning Indoor Winter Farmers Market for the season.

Every Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm you can find locally grown produce, naturally raised meats, backed goods and so much more.

They are located at the Nasser Civic Center. Masks are required to attend.

The outdoor Corning Farmers’ Market will resume the first Thursday of June and run through the end of October.