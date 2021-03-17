Leprechauns have hidden shamrocks all over Market Street for St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

CORNING, NY (WETM)- When you walk up and down Market Street, keep your eyes peeled for hidden shamrocks in storefront windows.

Leprechauns have stashed these shamrocks printed on green squares in local businesses for a scavenger hunt. When you find one, take a selfie with it, post the picture on your social media page with #ILoveCorning, and you might win a prize.

The hunt starts today and lasts until March 20. The winner will be selected at random and will be announced on Facebook. The prize includes a two-night stay at the Radisson and gift cards to local businesses.