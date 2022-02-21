Local 4-H coordinators recognized with proclamation

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Today is Presidents Day throughout the United States. For some, it’s a day off from work and for others, it is just another workday. However, in Elmira, New York, it is Sasha Diederich and Elaine Noble Day.

During a proclamation ceremony held this past Thursday, Mayor Dan Mandell proclaimed today, Presidents Day, Monday, February 21, 2022, to be Sasha Diederich and Elaine Noble Day in the City of Elmira, for their positive impact on youth programs in Elmira.

This proclamation follows Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung (CCE Chemung) 4-H Educators Sasha Diederich and Elaine Noble’s receipt of the prestigious National Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of 4-H Youth Development Professionals. The pair was awarded this award during the National Association of 4-H Youth Development Professionals Conference in Memphis, Tennessee in November. They were also recognized at the county level in December.

4-H programs are offered in a wide variety of formats and places in order to meet the interests and needs of the diverse families who live in our rural and urban communities. 4-H welcomes youth aged 5 to 19 and adult volunteers to participate in their programs. 4-H is a program of Cornell Cooperative Extension – Chemung and has something for everyone.



Youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and opportunities for hands-on or “experiential” learning about things that interest them. They also get what all young people need to succeed in life–the confidence, compassion, and connections with caring adults to make contributions to their communities. The mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development is to unleash the power of youth and adults through diverse opportunities that meet community needs.



4-H programming promotes citizenship (civic engagement), healthy lifestyles, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) experiences and skills. Find out more about Cornell Cooperative Extension and Chemung County 4-H.