Local athlete gives back to the Pennsylvania Special Olympics

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – One local athlete who has been involved with the Special Olympics for 17 years is giving back to Pennsylvania Special Olympics through a challenge, 2020 Virtual UNcathlon, from Aug. 16 through Sept 26.





From Cynthia Porter

Elizabeth Porter trains to swim the 50 and 100-meter butterfly and she says she loves swimming. She has even competed in swimming at the 2018 USA games in Seattle, Washington. She walks 18 News through what her journey was like as an athlete.

“I was involved with swimming when I was 12 years old,” said Porter. “I was in a swim team for the Sayre High School and then the Special Olympics and the Seattle, Washington for team Pa.”

Porter is taking part in the UNcathlon virtual challenge to fundraise for the Pennsylvania Special Olympics. She was selected to be one of the nine captains to instruct the exercises. The challenge is called the As Many Repetitions As Possible or AMRAP.

Here are the instructions from the website on how to do AMRAP:

AMRAP duration is 10 minutes

During the AMRAP the participant will execute 10 repetitions of 5 exercises and REPEAT this ROUND as many times as possible in 10 minutes.

5 Exercises = Push-ups, Squats, Lunges, Mountain Climbers & Plank Jacks (Each exercise can be modified for various skill levels and abilities.)

1 ROUND = 10 Push-ups, 10 Squats, 10 Lunges, 10 Mountain Climbers, 10 Plank Jacks

Porter expresses how she feels being a leader for the Virtual UNcathlon Challenge.

“I feel fabulous as a captain for the UNcathalon, but we will do it as a team,” said Porter. “For the challenge I demonstrate how to do the UNcathlon for the special Olympics.”

For those that wish to help out without participating can donate at this link here.