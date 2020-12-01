Local author raises money to donate children’s book about abuse

PAINTED POST, NY (WETM) – Last month, we reported that Lindsay Krebs, a local author, is self-publishing her book for children who experienced sexual abuse.

Now, she is asking the community for support so that she can give her book away to therapists and child providers all across the country.

“Donating them to just one family wouldn’t touch as many people,” said Krebs. “Give them to a child provider, a therapist, getting this book into the hands of a therapist, they are going to potentially have clients who have been sexually abused.

Krebs has been able to purchase 75 books after she received $1,100 in donations, and she wants to keep raising more. Money donated will go towards purchasing the book and shipping costs.

If you would like to donate, click this link.