Local black lives matter protesters on day 5 of demonstrations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Peaceful protesters enter day 5 of their demonstration in front of Elmira city hall.

Organizer of the protest, Domari Greene, said they’re having a march this Friday June 5. Not only will it be the protesters marching, Captain Anthony Alvernaz, Chief Joseph Kane and Mayor Daniel Mandell will be in the front lines.

They plan on starting at the march at the Economic Opportunity Program at 1 p.m. and the route is yet to be determined.

