Local book store seeing increase in online sales amid pandemic

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – People are taking up new and old hobbies during the COVID-19 pandemic and reading has been a big one according to owners of From My Shelf Books & Gifts.

The owners, Kasey Cox Coolidge and Kevin Coolidge, said their sales increased during the pandemic. They believe that people are discovering or re-discovering their love of literature all over again.

“Definitely increased, our online dramatically increased,” said Kevin. “Like Kasey said, our usual online maybe 15 books a day, but during the biggest part of COVID we were doing over 100 books a day.”

The most popular genres during the pandemic were escapism and realism. Books in the escapism category included mystery and fantasy series. While realistic books about polio, the Spanish Flu of 1918 and Smallpox were popular as well.

However, the owners of this local book store said they’re seeing a lot of uncertainty within the community on going back to school. There are less parents and kids coming in for summer reading than usual.

“A lot of uncertainty with parents,” said Kasey. “We see a lot of parents who’re going to try and do some kind of split where part of the stuff will be cyber school and part of it will be homeschool. They’re trying to work out that kind of thing so they are looking for resources to do that.”

Kasey said typically families don’t start summer reading until August. So she says perhaps in the next few weeks they’ll be seeing more back to school customers.