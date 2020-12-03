Local book store seeing potential supply issues for holidays

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – From My Shelf Books and Gifts says there’s a concern in the book industry for popular titles this holiday season according to their Facebook page.

On the page, it says the shortage is due to paper shortages, lack of printing capacity, social distancing regulations and more. The manager, Kasey Cox Coolidge, tells 18 News why they’re seeing a shortage at the store for popular titles.

“It’s been a couple of months since they’ve had a chance to print those,” said Cox Coolidge. “They have fewer people at their printers they have fewer people at their warehouse to ship to us, and the fewer people, you know, at the post office and the UPS because a lot of people are out.”

According to their Facebook page, books that would usually take about 10 days to restock are now taking two to three weeks.