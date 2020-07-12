Local business doing well amid COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A co-owner of Bespoke Apothecary in Elmira is actually seeing a positive trend from the COVID-19 pandemic.

18 News went to the Chamberlain Acres Farmer’s Market to see how local businesses were affected by the pandemic. April Hart, one of the co-owners of Bespoke A pothecary, said people are supporting them even more now during difficult times.

“People are actually supporting local businesses more and seeing that and seeing the importance,” stated Hart. “Business-wise we were able to maintain, still pay the bills still be here, but I think that’s because the shift in the community really.”

In addition to the pandemic, the recent dry weather affected her bees and herbs. Their garlic in particular has been suffering since it needs a lot of rain so they’re running low on their fire cider.

Hart says their business changed very suddenly due to the pandemic. She had 16 retail accounts that closed overnight. Due to that, the company had to reinvent the want they were functioning. She believes many other local businesses had to do the same, and were quite successful.