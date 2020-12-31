Local cafe closing on New Year’s Day following tradition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The owner of Turtle Leaf Cafe said he’ll be closing the cafe and giving employees New Year’s Day off as tradition.

Adam Bunce, the owner, said he’s been giving employees the holiday off since they opened the cafe.

Even despite hardships from the pandemic, he is continuing this tradition.

“There’s certain days that are just non-negotiable for me,” said Bunce. “I believe in family time and quality of life outside of work you know. No one wants to stay up, watch the ball drop and be back into work a couple hours later. “

Bunce said he cares about his employee’s mental health, that’s why it’s important for him to give this holiday off.

“We all have stress in our lives and anytime that we can reduce stress in the workplace or out of the workplace,” said Bunce. “I think that’s a good thing. And I just, I’m a big proponent of spending time with family and friends. And I believe that really helps someone’s mental wellbeing. “

Bunce says he’s hoping the time off will be a nice refresher for his employees to spend time with loved ones. He said he’s optimistic for 2021 to bring better days to his business.

Turtle Leaf Cafe will be open this Saturday with their adjusted hours from 9 to 2 p.m.

————————————————————–

