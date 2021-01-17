Local Canisteo woman nominated for National US Youth Soccer Volunteer Award

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – One local woman says she’s thankful and honored to be recognized nationally for the work she’s done for a youth soccer club.

Ann Zeltwanger, A Canisteo resident and treasurer of the Canisteo Greenwood Soccer Club, won the US Youth Soccer Volunteer of the Year Award for the Eastern Region back in December.

This January, she was nominated for the National Volunteer of the Year Award for US Youth Soccer.

“It was a huge honor,” said Zeltwanger. “It really was for such a small town in a smile area to be recognized all across the US, it was a huge feeling of gratitude.”

She says she volunteers to help the kids and says that everything is about the kids at the soccer club where she’s the treasurer. She also says volunteering is an important aspect in her life.









Ann Zeltwanger

Here’s the full statement from Zeltwanger:

I am with the Canisteo Greenwood Soccer Club. Last summer a gentleman named Venn Blakely from Westfield NY, founder of the Northwest Soccer Club nominated me for the NYSWYSA (New York State West Youth Soccer Association) Volunteer of the Year Award.

On November 10, 2020 I received word that I was the recipient of this award. This is a “local” award for our area but consists of areas such as Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton, and so on. I was recognized at their annual meeting over zoom as banquets were not allowed because of Covid.

On December 9th, I received information from Frisco Texas that I was the recipient of the US Youth Soccer Volunteer of the Year Award for the Eastern Region. This consists of all of the Eastern States. Upon receiving this information I was also told that I was the nominee for the National Award with US Youth Soccer.

The winner of this award would be announced at their Gala on January14th. Which again because of Covid the Gala was done by zooming into our living rooms. I was one of four representing the whole United States.

The four that were nominated were from the South – Mississippi, West – Wyoming, Midwest – Ohio, and East, myself – New York. Although I did not win, (Mississippi did) I felt it was a great honor to have been one of four representing the east all across the United States. For me, living in a little town like Canisteo, I was very thankful to be recognized for the work I have done nationwide. Ann Zeltwanger

Treasurer

Canisteo Greenwood Soccer Club

————————————————————–

