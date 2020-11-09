Local car dealership seeing increase in sales amid pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ferrario Ford is selling more vehicles during the pandemic than they have in the past few years according to one dealer.

Don Ferrario, a dealer at Ferrario Ford, said customers were dreaming of buying cars during the spring and summer months. However, he said car manufacturers stopped producing cars in the springtime.

“When COVID first came, all the car manufacturers stopped making vehicles,” said Ferrario. “So that made a big hole in the inventory of the industry. In late summer and into September, when everybody wanted to buy a car again all of a sudden, all the dealer’s inventory was purchased. Now it’s being replenished.”

He’s hoping to have their new location opening in Big Flats by next month.

“We’re very excited that our project is almost done in big flats,” said Ferrario. “That’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM. It’s going to be a beautiful place. The last several months have been some of the best months in years, for a new car and used car sales for all the dealers.”

Coincidentally, two other dealerships in the area, Williams Auto Group and Simmons Rockwell, are also establishing new locations and expanding business.

