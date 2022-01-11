Local child actress featured in indie film ‘Empty Paradise’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A Notre Dame High School student has a passion for acting and she recently made a huge accomplishment, starring in an independent film.

Sabrina O’Connor, a 13 year old local actress and model is featured in the movie ‘Empty Paradise’. She shares what the movie is about and describes her character. “It’s about as dad who loves his daughters. But, everywhere he turns it’s just another disappointment after another. And I played his older daughter Bella, and we’re very close in my characters very shy, which is total opposite me,” says O’Connor.

Rising indie film director and writer, Xavier Bastidas, brings his debut film to downtown Ithaca on Sunday, January 16 to the Cinemapolis Theater at 3:00 pm.