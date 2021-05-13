Local children are a little safer after car seat safety inspection conducted by local law enforcement today

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning Police partnered up with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department today to ensure children’s car seats are safe.
Parents lined up in the Wegmans parking lot in Corning as officers and deputies inspected car seats one at a time. They give parents updated information on how to keep their little ones safe and inspected each chair thoroughly.
“I love it, just to make sure the car seats set up correctly and he’s safe, and I know everything is in there how it’s supposed to be,” said Colleen Benjamin, local mother. “They had to tighten it a little bit and raise the back part a little bit so the straps came down more appropriately where they were supposed to go so, it was definitely helpful.”
Nine out of ten child safety seats are installed incorrectly and may result in an injury in the eventCorning Police Department
of a collision! The Police Department, in cooperation with the Governors Traffic Safety
Committee provides free child seat safety inspections and installations with our trained and
certified staff members.
When the officers came across a car seat that was no longer safe for the child, they gave the family a free car seat. Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said that they were able to inspect 30 cars and give away 10 car seats.
“I think that this is an awesome thing that we are doing today,” Spaulding said. “It’s been a very long time since we were able to go out into the community and provide such a service.”
The Corning PD and the Sheriff’s Department had several car seat technicians on-site to provide updated information on car seat safety, including state laws and recommendations.
CHILD SEAT SAFETY FACTS
Less than 10% of all children are properly restrained in car seats Car seats should not be used if
they are more than ten years old. Do not use a seat if you do not know its history. A new seat i
always the best option. A used seat may have been involved in a collision or maybe unsafe due
to uncorrected recalls.
Be sure to mail in the registration card for your seat. The manufacturer will need to contact you in the event of a recall. Replace your seat if it was installed in a vehicle involved in a collision. It
may have received damage not easily noticed by the naked eye. Infant carriers are not designed
to protect infants in a crash. Use an approved infant car seat. Hard toys and other objects can
become dangerous projectiles during hard braking and crash situations. Use soft toys only.
The rear seat is the safest place for children of all ages.
Make sure EVERYONE is buckled upCorning Police Department
correctly. Infants and children must be in approved child seats or booster seats.