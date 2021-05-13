Local children are a little safer after car seat safety inspection conducted by local law enforcement today

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning Police partnered up with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department today to ensure children’s car seats are safe.

Parents lined up in the Wegmans parking lot in Corning as officers and deputies inspected car seats one at a time. They give parents updated information on how to keep their little ones safe and inspected each chair thoroughly.

“I love it, just to make sure the car seats set up correctly and he’s safe, and I know everything is in there how it’s supposed to be,” said Colleen Benjamin, local mother. “They had to tighten it a little bit and raise the back part a little bit so the straps came down more appropriately where they were supposed to go so, it was definitely helpful.”

Nine out of ten child safety seats are installed incorrectly and may result in an injury in the event

of a collision! The Police Department, in cooperation with the Governors Traffic Safety

Committee provides free child seat safety inspections and installations with our trained and

certified staff members. Corning Police Department

When the officers came across a car seat that was no longer safe for the child, they gave the family a free car seat. Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said that they were able to inspect 30 cars and give away 10 car seats.

“I think that this is an awesome thing that we are doing today,” Spaulding said. “It’s been a very long time since we were able to go out into the community and provide such a service.”

The Corning PD and the Sheriff’s Department had several car seat technicians on-site to provide updated information on car seat safety, including state laws and recommendations.