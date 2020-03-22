Local church has their first online service with empty pews

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – His United Body Community Church is empty this Sunday as they host a Facebook live service.

This is the first time this church hosted a service with empty pews.

The Pastor said he wanted to make sure people would be safe, but also wanted to create the opportunity to worship from home.

Pastor Jeremy Cranmer said he’s grateful for how far technology has come to enable an online service.

“Today we actually did several people giving testimonies about their own life to show that God’s still working in times like this,” said Cranmer. “So what we do is we have that Facebook live-stream people share it, so people that may not have a service that Facebook livestreams, they can tune into other churches that have livestream.”

For next Sunday Cranmer plans on having an online service from home. His United Body Community Church will be empty next Sunday.

Cranmer says these online services will continue on their Facebook for as long as they need to amid the COVID-19 pandemic.