Local church helping 100 families receive groceries amid pandemic

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Encounter Church is helping 100 families in our area stay fed with their “Month of Meals” program.

Each family will be given $150 worth of groceries, and this is the sixth year the church is helping the community with this program.

The Coordinator of Month of Meals, Amanda Alexander, said this year, they’ve had a few new people sign up for the program due to the pandemic.

“We also have just some new people that are receiving this year because they have just some difficulties because of the COVID restrictions,” said Alexander. “Single moms having to give up their full-time positions and just that sort of thing.”

All volunteers wore masks to stick with COVID-19 guidelines.

This is an annual event that typically takes place around this time, so if you missed out this year there’s always 2021. You can reach Encounter Church by clicking here or calling at 570-423-1960.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on instagram for local updates.