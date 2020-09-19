Local church helping Elmira community stay warm for winter

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Maple Ave. Baptist Church hosted a winter clothes giveaway for those in need of warmer clothes from 8 a.m. 3 p.m.

By 9 a.m. nearly 20 people had already stopped in for clothes.

The Pastor of the church, Mark Brown, said they’re trying to do more for the community.

“Part of what we’re wanting to do is having a tangible, actual, this-world effect on people,” said Brown. “This is one way with colder weather coming, but yeah, if we could have an impact not only spiritually, but in ways that help people with their day to day living that’s what we’re looking for.”

This is the first year the church has decided to do a winter clothing drive for the community, but the pastor says if it’s successful they’ll try to continue to do more.