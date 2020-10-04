Local church hosts Freedom Rally and prayer circle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “His Tabernacle Family Church” hosted a freedom rally to display love and pray for the community at 5 p.m.

The prayer circle took place at Grove Park in the city of Elmira, for people to take a second and reflect upon the positive energies the world has to offer.

Attendees said they hope to see changes in the violence in the community with the rallies, like Desean Jenkins, one of the speakers at the vigil.

“I’ve been here my entire life and I’ve just always felt the call to be here and be a part of this community,” said Jenkins. “I’ve seen how Jesus was been able to my life and I think it’s also able to help change and build our community.”

Pastor Micheal Spencer said with the recent uptick in violence and protests across the nation, the young people in the community have asked him to provide worship for the event. He also said people in the community need to see that they are loved.

