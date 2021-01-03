Local churches looking forward to in-person services for 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the first Sunday of the new year, 18 News reached out to a few local churches in the area for their 2021 plans.

Many are providing the option for both in-person and online services such as His United Body Community Church, according to Pastor Jeremy Cranmer.

“So for 2021, we’re going to continue to do our in person plus online,” said Cranmer.

To start the year off, members that attended the in-person service wrote one-word resolutions aligning with their faith.

“And one word is where we all pick a word we want to work on this year,” said Cranmer.

According to Park Church’s answering machine, there will also be in-person services at this church as well on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required to attend.

Another local church, New Beginnings United Methodist Church, is only doing online services for the rest of winter according to the Pastor, Pat Hubman.

“You know we’re looking forward into the spring transition to both online and in person,” said Hubman. “But, you know, our congregation is mostly older people and protect them protect each other from getting sick.”

She said about 2/3 of their congregation is made up of older adults. Therefore, their COVID-19 task-force came to this decision. However, she maintains faith in bringing the community together this year.

“Well our hope is that all of our churches across the community can return to safe in-person worship,” said Hubman. “Community and fellowship is really an important part so we’re looking forward to that.”

Cranmer stresses the importance of in-person services.

“As Christians, we are called to be relational people with other people,” said Cranmer. “We’re supposed to show the love of Christ, show the love that God has shown to us to other people. One way to do that really well is face to face.”

