Local church’s plans on re-opening when given green light

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – His United Body Community Church in Elmira is making plans for when they’ll get the okay to re-open for in-person services.

They have been working on ways to follow CDC guidelines and stick to social distancing as much as possible. Pastor Jeremy Cranmer even says the team went as far as thinking of ways to serve their members coffee while social distancing.

“You’ve seen our sanctuary, we’ve got quite a few pews up there, so one thing we talked about is that no matter what number we’re given to start with whether it’s 50 and below or whatever it may be,” said Cranmer. “We want to be able to shoot for every other pew seating. Sit with your family, if you’re not with that family group, sit 6 ft from them on that same pew.”

He said their team will wipe down the pews after each use. With the coffee situation, he’s thinking about placing a stand outside the front of the church and having it ready for one person to grab a coffee at a time while staying six feet away from one another.

One thing pastor Cranmer is still trying to plan out is how children will be keeping their distance during the in-person services at his church.

Otherwise, he’ll be asking those attending to wear masks as well.