Local coffee shop helps community members pay it forward

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Whether you’re visiting Downtown Grind in Elmira for a coffee or breakfast sandwich, to meet with friends, or just use their wifi, you now have the opportunity to make someone’s day by paying it forward.

The local coffee shop placed a shelf in front of their building for community members to donate food and books for those who need them.

“We take ready-to-eat foods, granola bars, fruit cups—something that people without a kitchen could easily consume, and that’s also based on donations,” said Sarah Caldwell, owner and operator of Downtown Grind.

This pay it forward initiative is just one of many ways Downtown Grind helped the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“We did a couple of different drives for the transportation center and for shelters in the region,” Caldwell said. “We just really wanted to be helpful at a time when most of the country needed help.”