Local collects animal supplies for shelters

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cooper Becraft has celebrated his birthday by doing something good for local animal shelters for the past five years.

Other people may want cars, money, toys, clothes and so much more.

However, for Becraft, a month before his birthday, he collects items for local animal shelters.

Friends and family send him donations from all over the country and last weekend, he delivered the donations. Becraft gave his collection to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA just in time to celebrate his birthday this year.