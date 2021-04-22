Local Community Nutrition Program provides free food to people in need

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — In partnership with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, AIM Independent Living Center is launching a new Community Nutrition Program to provide free food and basic goods to people in need.

The program helps ensure people with disabilities and seniors—who often face transportation barriers—have regular access to healthy food and other staples.

Up to twice a month, anyone in Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler Counties can order from a regularly updated menu of items.

The program launches Monday, April 26. Both pickup and delivery options are available.

Program information and a menu of available items can be found here.

Photo Courtesy: AIM Independent Living Center