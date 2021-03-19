Local community reaction to sexual misconduct allegations against Tom Reed

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The community is responding after Nicolette Davis alleged sexual misconduct against Congressman Tom Reed in a Washington Post article Friday.

She claims that they were in a bar after ice fishing in Minneapolis. Davis was 25-years-old at the time and a Junior Lobbyist. She claims that Reed’s hand was outside of her blouse when she felt him unhook her bra. She also says his hand then moved to her thigh and continued to move up her leg. Davis had to ask for help to remove the Congressman from the table and out of the restaurant after texting a friend.

Some people on the street of Corning today said that they believe Reed should resign from his position in the House of Representatives.

“I feel like that is a big enough of an issue that he should be resigning. To be in a position of power and use that for your gain and to simultaneously put down someone is not acceptable,” said Jake Merrill from Elmira, NY.

“Yeah I think so, him along with Governor Cuomo I would think that they both should,” said Adam Patterson, Corning, NY.

18 News has reached out to Assemblyman Phil Palmisano and NYS Senator Tom O’Mara for comment, but have not heard back.

Corning Councilman Frank Muccini was Deputy Mayor when Reed was Mayor of Corning. Muccini would not comment in an interview but did say that Reed was “an upstanding individual” and that he “knows his wife and she is a fine lady.”

We reached out to Reed for comment and said, “This account of my actions is not accurate,” in an email.

18 News has reached out to Nicolette Davis as well as other local and national lawmakers for comment, but have not heard back.