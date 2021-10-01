Local concert to benefit Steuben County flood relief

The C.F Martin & Company, Nazareth (1969) Acoustic Guitar, used to record “Wish You Were Here” is on display at Christie’s on June 14, 2019 in New York City. – The personal guitar collection of Rock ‘n’ Roll legend, David Gilmour, guitarist, singer and songwriter of Pink Floyd goes on sale at Christie’s New York on June 20. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — There will be a benefit concert in Steuben County this weekend to help those impacted by the devastating flooding back in August.

“Rock Out for Flood Relief” takes place Saturday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Country Pub 2 in Painted Post. Country Pub 2 is located at 4255 Meads Creek Rd.

MC’d by DJ Biggie, the concert will feature the following bands and performers:

Arica Harris

Stratcat Willie and the Strays

7 Mile Drive

Brian Hughes

Uncle Uku & The Guise

Sam Pallet Jam Band

Rotten Johnny

The Alibis

The Melon Brothers

There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, free food with admission, and activities for children.

General admission tickets are $10 and children 12 and under are free. All proceeds and donations will go to local flood disaster relief.