Local concert to benefit Steuben County flood relief

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — There will be a benefit concert in Steuben County this weekend to help those impacted by the devastating flooding back in August.
“Rock Out for Flood Relief” takes place Saturday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Country Pub 2 in Painted Post. Country Pub 2 is located at 4255 Meads Creek Rd.
MC’d by DJ Biggie, the concert will feature the following bands and performers:
- Arica Harris
- Stratcat Willie and the Strays
- 7 Mile Drive
- Brian Hughes
- Uncle Uku & The Guise
- Sam Pallet Jam Band
- Rotten Johnny
- The Alibis
- The Melon Brothers
There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, free food with admission, and activities for children.
General admission tickets are $10 and children 12 and under are free. All proceeds and donations will go to local flood disaster relief.