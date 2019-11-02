Local couple has Halloween wedding

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Halloween was a special day for the Poyneers’ in Elmira Heights.

Demons, ladybugs, and witches were spotted at Oakridge park in Elmira Heights as two people in love said ‘I do’.

Kristi and Johnathan Poyneer allowed 18 news to crash their wedding on Halloween evening as they said there vows in front of their family and friends. The attendees were told to come in all black or a Halloween costume.

“Let’s be real we’re getting married on Halloween because we wanted to remember it. yes, it’s just we will always remember it, and we love Halloween,” said the newly weds, Kristi and Johnathan Poyneer.

The minister was also accompanied by a devil.