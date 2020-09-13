Local disk golf league fundraising to improve Denison Park in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Local disk golf league, 20%ers, are fundraising to improve Denison Park.

The players are involved in an informal disk golf league, which all started off as a group of guys getting together on Sundays to play disk golf according to one of the leaders, Christian Delamielleure.

“It’s $5 a week to play so we take half the money and save towards improvements of the course or improvements of Denison Park,” said Delamielleure. “For me, I come here to play disk golf and I bring my little girl to the playground and we have a lot of fun here, so I’m happy with the park right now.”

This Sunday there was supposed to be a Tracy Mitrano event to provide local volunteering opportunities but it was canceled due to the weather.

The league started at the end of May after stopping due to the pandemic. Lately, their donations have been going towards planting trees for the park according to Delamielleure.