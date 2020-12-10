Local expert advice on the importance of getting your COVID-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York could be receiving 170,000 COVID-19 vaccines as soon as this weekend with 4,500 vaccines coming to the Southern Tier potentially next week according to the New York State official website.

Doctor Richard Terry (D.O.), Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at LECOM, says it’s not only important to get the vaccine to protect yourself but also those in a vulnerable population.

“While we’re in the midst of this after getting the vaccine you’re protected, but you still potentially could give it to somebody else so we’re still going to have to do the masks and social distancing and all of that, but you will be protected and let’s just think about it because vulnerable patients those in nursing homes,” said Terry.

Vaccines will be distributed to high-risk healthcare workers first then nursing home residents, According to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s press briefing.

“It’s extremely effective – extremely. 95%,” said Terry. “So many vaccines aren’t, this is right up there with the top vaccines that are available. I think they followed all the guidelines, I think it’s amazing. Operation warp speed that we got a vaccine through this fast.”

Doctor Terry tells 18 News that he doesn’t have exact figures for when the vaccine will become available for the public nor does New York State’s website.