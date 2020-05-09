Local family hosts drive-by parade for 3-year-old fighting Leukemia

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Parsons family is celebrating their 3-year-old son’s remission of Leukemia with a drive-by parade on Baty St. in Elmira’s southside at 4:30 p.m.

They invited friends, family and members of the community to join in on the celebration of Connor’s remission. He was diagnosed with cancer on Mar. 5.

The family finally heard some good news from their doctor early April.

“We knew back in the beginning, or no, middle of April that he had entered remission,” said Wayne Parsons, father of Connor. “We had gotten a call from the doctor that his last test tested negative for leukemia cells.”

This was a way for the family to see their loved ones and celebrate this moment with baby Connor.