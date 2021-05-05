Local family receives new home with help from community organizations

VILLAGE OF BATH, NY (WETM) – The Currys stood in front of their new home today with the organizations and community leaders that helped them achieve their dream to become homeowners.

Steuben County Habitat for Humanity and partners dedicated the three-bedroom environmentally friendly modular home.

“It feels awesome,” said Steve Daniels, Finance and Family Coordinator at Habitat for Humanity. “We strive to get everybody in a decent and affordable home as part of our mission, and part of our goal, and to have them come from where they came from, being almost homeless to a brand new home, it’s just a wonderful feeling.”

Habitat for Humanity worked along with Steuben County Land Bank Corporation, USDA, Arbor Housing and Development, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Owl Homes, and the Village of Bath. The Habitat NYC Community Fund made this project possible by awarding a $129,000 loan, according to the press release.

“I grew up in this area; it’s gratifying to support paths to equity for families in my hometown in collaboration with such committed local, state, and federal partners,” said Lisa Anne Caracci, executive director of Steuben County Habitat for Humanity. “The Community Fund’s support is a huge deal to us in terms of increasing our impact. We usually do two homes per year. Next year we’re going to do four. I’ve already talked to Dan Fielding [director of strategic partnerships, Community Fund] about applying to do more.”

“Arbor Housing and Development is delighted to work with Habitat and the numerous partners on this home,” said Jeffrey E. Eaton, president and CEO, Arbor Housing and Development. “Collaboration is critical as we all work to revitalize our neighborhoods and communities by providing families and individuals with the ability to achieve the American dream of homeownership.”

“We are honored to support our Habitat for Humanity colleagues in Steuben County in this amazing home,” said Chris Illum, executive director of the Habitat NYC Community Fund. “The Fund was created with a vision to support the preservation and development of affordable homes in communities across New York state. This is our first loan outside of our NYC footprint and comes on the heels of Habitat for Humanity New York City’s expansion of services into Westchester County. We wish the new homeowners, our affiliate colleagues and partners, much success. We look forward to working together again to create additional affordable homeownership opportunities for families to build equity.”

“Thanks to William Wood Masonry for site preparation work and to Corning Building Company for providing discounted materials for the foundation,” added Caracci. “We appreciate it!”

The Currys said that they are excited to move into their home and thanked everyone for their help.

Steuben County Habitat for Humanity has built or rehabilitated 33 homes with 129 people since 1993.