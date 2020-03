WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – One Wellsboro family greeted their first baby girl on Leap Day this Saturday.

April Clark gave birth to healthy baby Sophia at 10:38 a.m. at Wellsboro Hospital with her husband Nicholas Clark by her side.

Picture taken by Nicholas Paul Clark

This was earlier than her due date.

Baby Sophia was expected on March 3rd, but she was just so excited that she just leaped into the world on a Leap Day 2020.