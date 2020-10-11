Local farm donates $500 to Tioga Elementary School

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Bradley Dairy Farm is making a $500 donation to Tioga Elementary School in New York to make sure students will have healthy nourishing meals.

The farm received an honorable mention in the Community Outreach category for a competition held by the American Dairy Association North East.

The farm received the honorable mention in a competition involving farms in six states. Mark Bradley, a partner of Bradley Dairy Farm, decided to make the donation in honor of their award.

“There’s always a lot of unknowns that have come along with the different changes in the school setup from the hybrid to the home school and that kind of stuff, by being able to give this donation to the school hopefully it can offset any of their costs,” said Bradley. “You know, for like delivering meals and preparing meals and that kind of stuff. “





Bradley said society has become withdrawn from agriculture so he does community outreach to educate others on where their food comes from. He also teaches about the care and quality that goes into producing the food.

