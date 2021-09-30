Local fashion show to benefit Chemung County Habitat For Humanity

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Runway for a Cause, a local nonprofit, is hosting its second annual fashion show this weekend to showcase area designers and raise money for Chemung County Habitat For Humanity.

Emmi Saufley and Katrina Hardiman started Runway for a Cause about two years ago to provide an outlet for local, creative artists to showcase their talent.

The organization holds several events throughout the year to raise funds for charities across the country. It all leads up to their biggest event of the year: the fashion show.

“We work on building a team of designers and models, hair stylists, photographers, DJs—all that stuff,” Saufley said. “This show is big. We love to give back to the community.”

Emmi Saufley, Co-Founder of Runway for a Cause, sat down with 18 News Anchor Jordan Norkus to talk about the organization and their second annual fashion show.

Between finding people to fill each role and prepping for the event itself, it is a year-long process getting everything ready for the show. Mostly everyone involved is from the Twin Tiers, but they also bring in artists from across the country.

“Most of our designers are local,” Saufley said. “We have one who is actually out in LA. She moved there not too long ago and she started here in Elmira. She’s a BOCES alumni and she was very interested after seeing our first show. We have one who is in New Jersey. He is also a BOCES alumni. He was actually in our show last year, as well. And then we have a Honduran designer, actually, this year. She is our international one and her interest, I think, just came from our social media and she’s very excited to put in her bridal line.”

This year, they’ve added an additional showtime and are also offering a virtual option for anyone not comfortable with attending the show in-person due to COVID-19.

“People who are maybe not too comfortable coming back out again, they can livestream our show and be able to tune in that way and see that we’re being able to give back to our chosen charity again and just watch it from the comfortability of their home,” Saufley said.

The fashion show takes place Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Arnot Mall’s event center in Horseheads. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“At the show we’ll have raffle baskets, live music, Heidi Ho’s Food Truck, lots of yummy baked goods from local bakeries and just a good time,” Saufley said.

VIP and general admission tickets are still available for both shows and can be purchased online or at the door. If you are purchasing tickets online, there are two separate links: one for in-person attendance and another for the livestream.

Follow Runway for a Cause on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about future events and projects.