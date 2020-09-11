Local first responders recognized for their dedication to the community

ERWIN, NY (WETM) – Three local heroes were given the First Responder of The Year awards for exemplary performance at the sixth annual Patriot Day Remembrance ceremony at First Responder Honor Park.

Brandon Rosettie, EMT-Paramedic Program Director from Arnot Health, Michael Pirozollo, Executive

Director of EMSTAR, and Amy Vargeson, an EMT-Paramedic from AMR, were given their awards in front of friends, family, and local leaders.

Sheriff Jim Allard nominated Rossettie and Pirozollo their instrumental works setting up and managing the county’s Department EMTs certifying and training over 30 deputies.



“Vargeson was nominated by Ryan Bailey AMR Operations Supervisor for her work during challenging calls including an incident in June in which she and other first responders provided several life-sustaining procedures for a young man who had fallen into a gully a mile into the woods and delivered the young man to the flight crew for further care,” said in a statement by the Steuben County Sheriff’s department.



Local leaders and politicians joined the ceremony including, N.Y. State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, and U.S. Rep Tom Reed, R-Corning, who also spoke at the ceremony.



The event is held on the anniversary of September 11.