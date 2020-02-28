Local former Village Justice’s legacy lives on

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Former Village Justice Louis Tarantelli’s legacy lives on tonight during the Village of Horsehead’s Board Meeting.

Tarantelli served 11 years as Justice and left a lasting impression on locals.

During the board meeting, all clapped in a standing ovation in Tarantelli’s memory.

District Executive Porter Kirkwood presented an acknowledgment for Tarantelli’s judicial service to the community and passed it on to his family.

Other Justices spoke on memories of Tarantelli and reminisced.

