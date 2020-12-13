Local gym in orange zone reopening this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Family Fitness Center is opening this weekend for its patrons is even starting the volleyball league tomorrow.

Gyms will have to run at 25% capacity.

The Director of the Chemung County Family Fitness Center, Sid Whitney, said she just wants to be able to open her facility.

“At noon on Friday, I just had a bunch of people congratulating me. And it just turns your life around when you’ve been closed for so long and you open for three weeks then you’ve been closed again,” said Whitney. “And I will take 25% versus no percent, and we’re ready.”

Even today, regulars stopped by at the gym to exercise. While those in charge of the volleyball league prepared for tomorrow.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on Instagram for local updates.