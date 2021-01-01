Local gym open on New Year’s Day at 25% capacity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Family Fitness Center is open for the first time on New Year’s Day and running at a 25 percent capacity since it’s in the orange zone.

One member, Carolee Sherman, has been a part of this gym’s community for over 10 years and is glad to be back to play pickleball.

“Oh, it makes me feel wonderful,” said Sherman. “Excited every day, when I get up and I know I can come here, start my classes go on the treadmill, talk to the people I haven’t seen. It’s very hard when you’re alone, and you don’t have anything, any outlet and this provides an outlet and we’re just thrilled to be back.”

The Director of the Center, Sid Whitney, says they regularly wipe down any used equipment.

“It’s a new year, we want to put everything behind us now,” Whitney. “We want to do the right thing, stay open and slowly everybody is starting to come back. I know people are hesitant also still, but we got a big group coming back and they want to follow the rules and they want us to stay open.”

Each room in the gym has an occupancy limit that members are asked to follow.

For 2021, Whitney says the gym is providing a Morning Fitness Program and a Silver Sneaker’s Program.

