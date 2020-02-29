Local health department offers free rabies clinics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department partnered with the Chemung SPCA to offer a free rabies vaccine clinic to New York Residents.

People are leaving the Health Department with rabies free pets today.

At the clinic, the line for vaccines extended out the door with eager pet-owners.

One veterinarian, Linda Hunter, says she administered over 200 rabies shots at one of the past clinics. She says volunteering for free rabies clinics is important for her to help out the Twin Tiers.

“Well it’s important to me to get out into the community and to provide this service to the community,” said Hunter. “A lot of these people that we see here don’t go to a regular veterinarian, and so that means that’s 200 animals that would not have had a rabies vaccines, so this is really important.”

She says the main reasons why people don’t have a regular veterinarian, is because they’re too expensive or unaccesible.

The New York Sanitary Code and Public Health Law require all cats, dogs and ferrets of at least four months of age and older to be vaccinated from rabies.

Pet owners who don’t get their pets vaccine could be subject to a fine of up to $200.

The Chemung County health Department provides free rabies clinics every four months throughout the year. Therefore they urge residents to take advantage of these free clinics to avoid being in violation of the law.

For more information and rabies clinic dates, here’s a link to the Chemung County Health Department’s Rabies Prevention & Control website.