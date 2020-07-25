Local hospital on lockdown this morning

SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Due to a reported shooting in the area, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, and the Guthrie Sayre clinic were placed in lockdown for a few hours this morning according to a statement from the hospital.

Sayre Police Department could not confirm or deny the shooting after multiple requests throughout the day.

When WETM first started the investigation, we were told by both The Township of Athens Police and the Pennsylvania Police that the investigation would have fallen in Sayre Polie Department’s coverage area. Sayre Police Department told WETM to contact the State Police. The New York State Police was not available for comment.

Guthrie continued to say in their statement that the hospital “does not have specific details about the location or nature of the reported shooting, nor those involved.”

The lockdown was lifted around 8:30 a.m. from the guidance of law enforcement, according to the statement from the hospital.

Visitation hours at the hospital will continue from 4-6 p.m. as scheduled.