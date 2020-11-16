Local inn having less business amid pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As restrictions remain in place, many local businesses are suffering under the coronavirus pandemic, including the Mark Twain Motor Inn in Elmira.

The manager, Jatin Patel, tells 18 news that they’re only accepting locals at this time and regulars that come annually for business. The inn also does not accept anyone feeling ill or that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Before pandemic, we have like around like 30-40 rooms reserved,” said Patel. “Almost like a 40 rooms. But right now only a couple things like five-six rooms. That’s it. We use the mask handlers sanitizer. “

Patel said after cleaning a room, it remains vacant for at least a week before another reservation can be made in the same room.

