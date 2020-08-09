Local Jeep lovers come together for a drive through Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Jeep owners drove through town this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. for the first-ever Jeep Day at the Glen.

Drivers started at Torrey Ridge Winery and proceeded to Watkins Glen International for some laps around the course.

One Jeep driver says he’s hoping this will boost spirits and Jeep morale during these times. Before the event, he estimated over 100 people to show up with their Jeeps.

one of the administrators of the Facebook event page, Andrew Rowe, spoke about why this event matters for the community.

“Well, I think it was more for just to bring up the morale of the people we drive with,” said Rowe. “Everything that’s been going on nowadays, we’ve been needing a kind of boost. Everybody’s been kind of locked up for a while and with Jeeps, everyone likes to be out and driving around. It’s been a little while since we’ve been able to put something together this big.”

Around 2 p.m. right before the drive started, Rowe said there were about 75 Jeeps and over 150 people.

They’re hoping to have another jeep day at the glen next year making this an annual event for jeep-lovers.