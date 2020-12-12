Local karate business and families protesting COVID restrictions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Families gathered for a peaceful protest taking place today in front of American Family Karate from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Owner and Head Instructor of American Family Karate, Shawnie Brown, organized the event for the families that attend lessons here.

“They had a lot happened to them this year,” said Brown. “They’ve had schools shut down they couldn’t come to karate they couldn’t go to soccer they couldn’t play baseball they couldn’t go play with Grandma, they’ve had a lot happened to them this year, and I wanted to give them a voice to empower them.”

Many karate students coming out to show their support today like Natalie Woodhouse and Sydney Gibbs.

“I like how you do learn karate but you also learn how to be a better person,” said Gibbs.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, children were unable to practice in the studio.

Brown says about 60 people attended the event. She also mentioned that she wanted to have more gatherings in the future.



From Shawnie Brown

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on Instagram for local updates.