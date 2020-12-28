Local landlord’s fears on New York extending eviction moratorium

NEW YORK (WETM)- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he signed an executive order that will extend the residential eviction moratorium through May 1st of 2021.

Today the senate democratic majority held a special session to pass the covid-19 emergency eviction and foreclosure prevention act. This legislation is the strongest bill in the nation to block eviction proceedings from going forward and will help ensure new york renters and homeowners can stay in their homes if they are facing hardships due to the pandemic.

One local multi-property owner is concerned that this bill leaves room for renters to take advantage. Jim Capriotti, owner of Capriotti Properties says, “As long as the moratorium is in place, it definitely can tie up our hands. I can agree with the moratorium to an extent, for people who are directly affected by COVID. It should be a merit-based system. It shouldn’t be a catch-all system that anybody can use it. And, I believe, not in all, but in some cases, people are using it to their advantage. Invoking the word COVID to not pay their rent.”

Any pending eviction proceedings or any started within 30 days of the effective date of this legislation, will have at least 60 days to give tenants an opportunity to submit the hardship declaration.