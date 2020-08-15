Local motorcyclists ride for the Hannah Ride 2020

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Community members ride in memory of 15-year-old, Hannah Jerzak, who lost her life to an impaired driver five years ago.

Members of the road jokers motorcycle club came together at Chapel Park in Pine City around 9:30 a.m. this morning. The ride started at 11 a.m. and ended in Montour Falls.

All efforts to start this ride in memory of Hannah Jerzak began in 2015 according to one of the riders, John Osterhout.

“The following year, it just kept going, just to keep Hannah’s memory alive,” said Osterhout. “We all support each other, all our clubs we all support each other. We come out to events like this to take care of people to take care of the community.”

Riders from all across the area came to support the cause like Ken Forsyth.

“I feel blessed,” said Forsyth. “Blessed. Blessed by the beautiful day and all these beautiful people. I just hope they have a good turnout, raise lots of money for the cause.”

Any funds raised from the benefit was initially to support the family and funeral costs. Now it’s donated to the Southport Cinderella Field according to Osterhout.