Local NAACP president shares memories with late Congressman John Lewis

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News spoke with Georgia Verdier, the NAACP president of the Elmira-Corning branch, about her relationship with the late Congressman John Lewis.

Verdier said walking across the same bridge Lewis marched on during Bloody Sunday, together with the late congressman, was a unique experience.

“They decided to do a march in summer across Edmund Pettus Bridge in commemoration of John Lewis having been there when he was a young man, and so I flew down and joined them to march across the bridge with John and Congressman Lewis and Congressman Holton,” stated Verdier.

Verdier also went to South Africa alongside Lewis to study the aftermath of the apartheid , economic development and the HIV crisis. She explains why it’s important to remember his legacy.

“I want them to know the importance of voting,” expressed Verdier. “These people have paved the way for them to have the right to vote and all of that. So when you don’t go out and vote and you think about people shed blood for you to have an opportunity, you have an obligation to do what you need to do.”