Local NAACP President talks about the importance of Martin Luther King Day

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – January 18 is Martin Luther King Junior Day, honoring one of the most prominent civil rights activist figures in American history.

Elmira/Corning branch NAACP President, Georgia Verdier, said now is a time as a nation where it’s important for us to remember King’s philosophy and remarks.

Verdier calls Dr. King an activist and a visionary but highlights his most crucial idea of non-violence.

She recalls practicing his philosophy when taught to peacefully protest and views the importance of non-violence to this day.

“He encouraged everybody to be non-violent,” said Verdier. “And during that time we were taught how to behave if we would treat it badly or attacked, or all that we were not to respond in violence. It was so marvelous because that is still the best tactic today.”

Verdier said violence will only bring on more violence and said that’s why showing love and compassion may be the best approach even to this day.

She said a good way to celebrate the holiday is to get out there and make a difference in the world. However, Verdier said violence brings attention to a problem or issue but not a solution.

“Violence will just bring on violence, and normally you if you strike out somebody strikes back but to me you can almost kill people will love,” said Verdier. “It really, to me, is the best approach today as well as during the time when he was alive today that’s the best approach to try to get things done.”

In light of the safety precautions set up for Wednesday’s inauguration, Verdier said she’s hoping people will take a stand for justice and equality.

She said hate will never improve our nation and pushes for a legacy of peace, justice and unity.

